Five Nigerian celebrity breakups of 2019 we never saw coming

Not all Nigerian celebrity marriages are fairytales meant to last forever. It is often said that celebrity marriages crash as fast as they are contracted. But this is not always the case. Some Nigerian celebrity marriages have stood the test of time while others crashed like a pack of badly stacked cards.

Here are five Nigeria celebrity breakups of 2019 that took us by surprise.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

fans found it hard to belive that Blossom Chukwujekwu's marraige of three years had crashed.

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s marriage of three years to Maureen Esisi, was considered an ‘ideal’ union.

The former lovebirds who once had eyes only for each other were known for their public display of affection, especially on social media.

And so when news went around the town on June 9, that they had parted ways, fans found it hard to believe. In fact, not a few felt it was a badly staged stunt. But, alas, it turned out to be true.

Not only did they unfollow each other on social media, they also deleted photos of themselves on Instagram.

According to gossip blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, the good looking actor moved out of their matrimonial home. She also reported that the reason behind the crash was far from their inability to have a child.

While the reason behind the breakup remains unknown, there are speculations that he is romantically involved with a popular Nollywood actress, whom he dated before he wedded Maureen in 2016.

Yvonne Jegede and Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole

Nollywoodactress, Yvonne Jegede, shocked fans when she finally confirmed that her one-year-old marriage to Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole has crashed

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, shocked fans when she finally confirmed that her one-year-old marriage to Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole has crashed. The actress came clean in an interview with Pulse in March, saying she quit the marriage three months after she got pregnant with her son.

Abounce, who is the son of a late actress, Bukky Ajayi, married Yvonne at a simple but classy wedding ceremony in Lagos in February 2018.

Separation rumours began trailing their marriage early 2019 after reports surfaced that Yvonne had moved out of her husband’s house. Around that time, she reverted to her maiden name, further fueling speculations.

Unconfirmed media reports said that the issue allegedly stemmed from the paternity of the child.

“We started having issues before the birth of Xavier. I think I was about two to three months pregnant when the issues came. Immediately the ‘issues’ came, there was never a dull moment, it just kept going up and up and it got worse and it got worse and today here we are,” Yvonne said.

The 35-year-old actress also said that when the issues became obvious and irredeemable, she moved out of their matrimonial home after a mutual agreement. To date, Abounce, has remained mute on the issue.

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

Nollywood sweetheart, Osas Ighodaro, had her first share of public embarrassment on February 17, after her now ex-actor husband, Gbenro Ajibade, called her out on Instagram for “neglecting their daughter”.

It was then their fans suspected that a divorce was looming.

About 10 months later, the actor confirmed that he and his actress wife of three years are finally divorced.

The actor revealed this while fielding questions on a Channels Television programme, ‘Rubbin Minds’.

“We have been divorced for a while now although not publicised. We are co-parenting,” he said in response to a question about his marital status.

The couple had a glamourous wedding in New York and Edo State, and welcomed their child, Azariah, in 2016.

Ik Ogbonna and Sonia Morales

Now, this is one interesting celebrity breakup because fans found out about their wedding and divorce on Instagram.

Ik, who is one of Nollywood’s hottest actors, met Sonia, a Columbian beauty, on Instagram and after a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot. The couple bore a son together but that was not enough to keep their marriage.

Sonia broke the news of their divorce on Instagram on August 8.

She wrote, “This is a hard letter to write as I am pretty sure I will cry my way through this post. I know I should have said all these a long time ago, but back then, I was just weak and could not think straight because I was busy struggling to make things right the best possible way within and even beyond my capacities.

“A friend of mine asked me the other day if I had written a goodbye letter to my former life, my memories, my ex. When she brought the idea up, I got immediate chills and a touch of anxiety. I wonder why that is.”

They wedded in 2015.

Mofe Duncan and Jessica Kakkad

Mofe Duncan and Jessica Kakkad divorced in 2018 but fans and the media only got wind of it in 2019

This beautiful couple actually divorced in 2018 but fans and the media only got wind of it in 2019. They were beautiful together and a very private couple.

Jessica broke the news on her Instagram story on April 11, when a fan asked if she was still married.

She responded by saying that she was no longer married! It didn’t end there as another fan asked if she would get married again if the right man ever shows up. And she said yes.

Mofe also confirmed the news on his Instagram page the following day. He said even though his marriage has since ended, the relationship between both families has remained cordial.