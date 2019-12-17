Nigerian TV series ‘Crazy, Lovely, Cool’ debuts on Netflix

Netflix [PHOTO CREDIT: RapidTVNews]
Nigerian drama series, ‘Crazy, Lovely, Cool’ (CLC), has debuted on streaming platform, Netflix.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the series was produced and directed by filmmaker, Obi Emelonye.

‘Crazy, Lovely, Cool’ (CLC), is a joint production between The Nollywood Factory, owned by Emelonye and Trace TV.

The film was shot in 2017 inside the picturesque campus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria.

The hour-long drama series was written by award-winning Kemi Adesoye and shot with Arri Amira camera system with Ifeanyi Iloduba as the director of photography.

It parades some of Nollywood’s finest acts as members of cast, including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Enyinna Nwigwe, and Uru Eke.

It also stars Anthony Monjaro as well as fast-rising Zynnell Zuh, Swanky JkA, Charity Awoke, and Chinonye Chidolue.

Unique for its music-soaked plots, ‘Crazy, Lovely, Cool’ comes with the creative input of renowned music producer, ID Cabasa.

The talented Cabasa worked with performers like Kheengs, Luciano, Kezie, Ceeza Millie and Kemena on the musical side of the project.

NAN reports that with over two decades of experience in filmmaking, Emelonye is renowned for telling Nigerian stories with a universal appeal.

He has his imprint on some of Nollywood’s most successful productions, including the much-awaited biopic, ‘Badamasi: Portrait of a General’ which tells the story of General Ibrahim Babangida.

(NAN)

