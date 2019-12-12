Remake of 1994 Nollywood classic ‘Glamour Girls’ underway

Related News

A remake of the 1994 Nollywood blockbuster, Glamour Girls, is currently in the works.

Following the success of ‘Living in Bondage’, the executive producer, Charles Okpaleke, has bought the rights to another Nollywood classic, ‘Glamour Girls’.

Mr Okpaleke, who is also the cofounder of Play Network Africa, confirmed the news on his Instagram page on Thursday.

Okpaleke also owns the sole rights to ‘Living in Bondage’ whose sequel recently achieved blockbuster status in Nigeria having grossed over N140m within the first few weeks of its release.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ marked Okpaleke’s debut into Nollywood as an executive producer. The movie is still showing in cinemas nationwide.

Produced shortly after his equally successful film Living Bondage – considered the first Nollywood movie – it was described as the most daring and ambitious movie at the time. It was a deviation from the stereotypical themes of rituals, family squabbles; rather the focus was sex, power and fame.

About Glamour Girls

Written and produced by Nigerian filmmaker Kenneth Nnebue, the movie told the story of a village girl whose desire for a better life got her to take a questionable job in Lagos.

It also had quite a number of memorable moments like the Zach Orji famous bathroom scene with Eucharia Anunobi.

Both actors posed topless in the bathtub frolicking with each other while Anunobi who was dubbed Nigeria’s Sharon Stone, delivered an impressive performance devoid of any inhibition or self restraint.

Not surprising, the scene garnered so much criticism that it led to Orji’s suspension from church but not without making him a household name. In defense, the producers said Anunobi was not naked but was wearing a body suit.

The movie’s success led to a sequel which, although not quite as successful as the first, had its own fair dose of controversial scenes.

In all, Glamour Girls helped launch the careers of Pat Attah, Babara Odoh and many others. Its acclaim led to the release of Glamour Boys, which was a huge flop.

Read Also:

Also, in what can be considered to be a twist of fate and classical irony is the fact that all four of the film’s top actresses – Liz Benson, Odoh, Amuziam and, most recently, Eucharia Anunobi, are now ministers of God.

Benson, who bowed out of Nollywood in 1996 after she became born-again, took a second shot at marriage (having been widowed in her mid 20s) in a court ceremony in Abuja, to her beau, Bishop Great Emeya.

The couple are deeply involved in Christian ministry. Benson is an evangelist while Bishop Emeya is a pastor of one of the largest ministries in Warri, Delta State.

Amuziam, who hit critical acclaim in Glamour Girls, Part Two, is actively involved in an evangelical ministry, Open Heart Ministry.

Odoh, whose claim to fame was the role of a prostitute in the film, is now a soul winner. Currently based in Abuja, Odoh says she runs a para-church with an emphasis on practical living, while Anunobi was ordained as an evangelist 5th of February 2012, at the Fresh Oil Ministry Int’l Church, Lagos.

Attachments area