Marriage Story leads nominations for 77th Golden Globe Awards

The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced today with six nominations for Marriage Story, and five for The Irishman and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes Award which will hold on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The nominees are listed below:

BEST PICTURE – DRAMA

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

BEST PICTURE – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Dolemite Is My Name

Knives Out

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman

“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

TELEVISION

BEST SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST SERIES – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The SpyRussell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon