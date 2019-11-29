Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, others feature in musical drama

Related News

Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor and other big names will feature in a new musical stage drama titled ‘Ada the Country’.

The stage drama, which is an initiative of Doyenne Circle, will hit the stage of the MUSON Centre on January 2, 2020.

Produced and directed by the multi-award-winning actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju, it tells the story of survival of a young woman who lost everything in a fire outbreak but her will to overcome.

Ms Akindoju said the production shows how the survival of an unfortunate woman drew the sympathy and support of other women, who rallied around her through thick and thin.

She said, “Ada the Country is more than just a survival story of a woman but that of a situation where the institutions failed, but the womenfolk rose up, took ownership and did the work to build the world they desired.

“It is a story that celebrates the magic women can make when they come together. The audience will identify with it since it is an everyday story told in an exciting way by a renowned playwright and performed by an experienced cast.”

Akindoju, who has featured in theatre productions and films like ‘Tinsel’, Tunde Kelani’s ‘Dazzling Mirage’, also revealed that Kate Henshaw, will be playing the lead role of Ada who was dragged out of an inferno against her will.

Ms Henshaw explained, “Ada wasn’t ready to escape the snares of the fire until she rescues her only daughter, a nine-month-old baby.

Losing all she had – her only child, her home and her means of livelihood, Ada began life anew, refusing to be daunted by that fire incident, or other life issues that were to come her way.”

Henshaw will be expected to prove her mettle as she drags the audience along with “her travails of life”.

Patience Ozokwor will be playing an entirely different role from what Nigerians are used to.

Others are Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Chigul, Lala Akindoju, Ade Laoye, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle and Oluchi Odii.

Debbie Ohiri is also the music director of the stage play.

The playwright, Ms,Sonuga is an award-winning writer, poet and performer whose work has graced stages and pages across the globe.

Describing the stage play as a treat to the audience, Sonuga said the play will offer the audience a special opportunity to see the actresses “they know and love show off the depths of their talent(s) and reveal the new sides to their gift(s).