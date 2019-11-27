Funke Akindele, Akin Lewis, others star in new political satire

Related News

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, has directed and featured in a new social media-driven political satire titled “Your Excellency’.

The actress acts as the better half of Akin Lewis.

The latter plays a presidential aspirant, Olalekan Ajadi, giving just a hint of the hilarious antics in store.

The lead actor hinted that his character is inspired by a famous Nigerian politician whom he failed to name.

‘Your Excellency’ tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media.

Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender all through due to the power of social media.

As the political drama unfolds, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate, with little to offer voters except for viral soundbites and amusing antics, can mount a serious challenge for the presidency.

Could a three-time loser pose a serious challenge for the presidency?

The producers said the viewers would have to watch the film to find out the answer.

The movie is funny and touching, as it shows how politics and social media are shaping Nigerian society in equal measure.

The executive producer of the film, Mo Abudu, said she is positive that the film would receive rave reviews when it eventually hits cinemas in December.

“With just three weeks to go, this Christmas blockbuster will show moviegoers the funny, feel-good, family movie we have in store for them. ‘Your Excellency’ has Nigeria’s funniest woman as both lead actor and director, with an amazing cast who deliver wonderful performances. I can’t wait for everyone to see the entire film,” she said.

‘Your Excellency’ also features Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Eku Edewor, ‘EmmaOMG’, Alexx Ekubo, Osas Ighodaro, Seyi Law and Bimbo Manuel.

Others are Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chigul, Ikechukwu, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

The star-studded cast also gets a chance to shine, suggesting a barrel of laughs from every angle, as they poke fun at Nigerian politics and society at large.

Funke credited the Ebony Life TV boss, Ms Abudu, as the writer of the original story for ‘Your Excellency’.

“She (Mo Abudu) owns the original story while Yinka Ogun developed the script. The story is different, I wonder what she was thinking when she wrote the story? She went out of the box and I give it to her, it’s a different story and I love the story so much that I was happy getting the opportunity to direct. Ms Abudu gave me the opportunity to tweak things, change things on set, we worked together all through the shoot,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

‘Your Excellency’ is set for cinemas from December 13, 2019, across Nigeria.

Here are a few photos from the movie’s set: