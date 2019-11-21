Nigerian filmmaker, Charles Novia, floats Teen TV channel

Related News

Filmmaker and critic, Charles Novia, has floated Nigeria’s first teen channel, ‘Teen Africa TV’.

‘Teen Africa TV’, according to the founder, is a new and exciting niche television channel poised to be the first platform for teenagers in the African broadcast space.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the filmmaker said the channel, which is scheduled to run 24 hours daily across African countries, targets the first line audiences of pre-teens, teenagers aged 13 to 19 and second base young adults and the family.

“Teen Africa TV is presently the biggest indigenous visual ecosystem for teenagers in this part of the world. We speak the language of the teens and we understand what they want.

“Our programmes are borne from research by them and all our original programmes have teens and young adults as Presenters,” he noted.

Novia, who is known for films such as ‘Missing Angel’, ‘Caught in The Middle’ and ‘Alan Poza’, said his team has assembled the next breakout youth talents who will take over the entertainment scene in Africa.

“We have given them their own world and there is nothing like this. The TATV presenters and Brand Ambassadors are some of the best teen talents in the country and we are very proud of them. We and the world in a few years and TATV is the natural springboard for these talents to ‘blow’ channel.”

Performing at the December 1st launch which will be aired live on HipTV and TATV will be 2baba Idibia, the teen favourites Joeboy and Crayon as well as other teen acts from the TATV performing ensemble.

After the launch, Teen Africa TV will be on DSTV and Gotv.

Novia is one of Nigeria’s foremost filmmakers and a member of the newly constituted Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC).