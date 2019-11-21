Nigerian Actors Guild Gets New Exco

Related News

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has got a new leadership.

They are Nollywood stars, Emeka Rollas, Monalisa Chinda, Femi Branch and other actors.

They came tops in the guild’s 2019 election which held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State recently.

Over 187 delegates from 22 states attended and voted during the elections which were supervised by AGNEC Chairman, Steve Eboh, and Emma Ogugua.

Rollas returns as National President, while Mohammed Kareem, Wassh Waziri Hong, Lolo Oby Kate Okafor, and David Branch emerged Vice Presidents for North-central, North-west, South-east, and South-west respectively.

Monalisa won her bid to become the guild’s Public Relations Officer, while Abubakar Sanusi emerged Secretary-General.

Chelsea Nwodo also emerged AGN’s Assistant Secretary-General.

Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels, failed to win the seat of the Vice President, South-south.

Meanwhile, an inauguration committee headed by the newly elected Vice President, South-west, Femi Branch, has been set up.

The inauguration committee also has Monalisa, Uche Elendu, Kemi Adekomi, and Don Pedro Aganbi as members.

Other elected executives are Emeka Duru as Financial Secretary, Maradona Mikevine Paul as Treasurer, Anigbo Clement Cowboy as Director of Guild Services and Adigizi Bala as Chief Whip.

Speaking on behalf of the Guild, Monalisa, said top on the agenda of the new AGN excos is the welfare of members across all the state chapters, professional job opportunities, training, and improved remuneration.

AGN has been enmeshed in crisis in the past and this is the first time the guild would hold a hitch-free election.

On March 23, 2016, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State ruled against Ibinabo Fiberesima as the president of the actors guild .

Following the verdict, Emeka Ike was announced as the interim president of the guild pending its elections in 2018.

However, for almost two years, the guild was undecided about its rightful leader.

AGN is an umbrella union that regulates and represents the affairs of film actors in Nigeria and abroad.

Rollas has served as President since August 22, 2017.