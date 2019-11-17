Nollywood Awards: Pete Edochie, Charles Inojie, Ogidan, others honoured

Related News

Veteran Hollywood actor, Pete Edochie; comic act, Charles Inojie and UK based celebrity actress, Funmi Ogidan Bello, were some of the stars honoured at the Nelas/Hollywood lifetime achievement awards held over the weekend in Abuja.

Nelas, in conjunction with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) regularly holds award ceremonies to honor its best across the nation and beyond.

At this year’s award, other stars honoured included UK based award winning actress and producer, Florence Okonkwo; writer/secretary, UK Nollywood Producers Guild, Tolulope Yesufu and chairman, Abuja AGN, Mic Master (Prince Alvin).

The CEO, Nelas Academy, Frank Ike, at the ceremony said this year’s award was aimed at celebrating those Nigerian actors “who have distinguished themselves excellently and contributed to the growth of mankind in their own little way”.

Other professionals, who have also helped the industry grow even from their respective fields were equally honoured that night.

The organisers equally unveiled the ‘Nelas/Nollywood 100’, a colourful documentation of the achievements of top 100 Nigerian actors and actresses that have made impact over the years.

The event also hosted a mini beauty pageant wherein Princess Gume emerged as the New Nollywoood Queen.

Below are some of the awardees and event pictures:

ABDUL GANIYU LAWANI – Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Business Development Expert

Nelas Academy Awards Entrepreneur of the year 2019

CHARLES INOJIE – Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director of Nigerian longest Tv series

Nelas Academy Awards Director of the year 2019

Nelas Academy Awards Most outstanding Entertainer of the year 2019

CHIELLA STELLA OLUFEMI – United Kingdom based actress, tutor, public and motivational speaker

Nelas Academy Awards Diaspora Community Development Champion of the year 2019

MALCOM A. BENSON- President, UK Nollywood Producers Guild

Nelas Academy Awards Diaspora Guild Leader of the year 2019

MICHAEL CHUKWUJEKWU Ph.D UK based Sustainable Development expert, critical and strategic expert.

Nelas Academy Awards Social Development Man of the year 2019

PAULINE LONG – Media Mogul, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Peace activist

Nelas Academy Awards Media Personality of the year 2019

FLORENCE OKONKWO – Queen of Red Carpet, UK based Hollywood multi-award winning Actress, film Producer

Nelas Academy Awards Celebrity of the year 2019

H.R.M. Queen of Nollywood International 2019-2020

FUNMI OGIDAN BELLO – UK based Celebrity Actress and Producer. Member of the UK Nollywood Producers Guild

Nelas Academy Awards Diaspora Actor of the year 2019

ALIYU KEVIN DANESI – (Oba Idanesi 11) is the Aidonogie of South Ibie Kingdom

Nelas Academy Awards Traditional Ruler of the year 2019

MARVA E. CAMPBELL – Counsellor (Acting) Jamaican High Commission

Nelas Academy Awards Diplomat of the year 2019

TOLULOPE YESUFU – UK based Celebrity Actress, Writer and Producer. Secretary: UK Nollywood Producers Guild

Nelas Academy Awards Female Producer of the year 2019

H.R.M Queen of Nollywood Diaspora 2019-2020

VICTORIA OBAZE – Speaker (Civic Mayor) of London Borough of Tower Hamlets East London

Nelas Academy Awards Female role model of the year 2019

CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE – Legendary Nollywood Actor

Nelas Academy Awards Lifetime Achievement 2019

JOHN CLARKE – Acting High Commissioner of Jamaica to Nigeria (2018-2019)

Nelas Academy Awards Pan African Man of the year 2019

Nollywood Awards