New movie, ’45 minutes,’ premieres in Abuja

Actors, actresses and movie enthusiasts gathered in Abuja on Saturday for the premiere of ’45 minutes’, a movie which focuses on the internal workings of detectives in the Nigerian Police Force.

The movie produced by Umar Farouk was directed by Alvin Mic Master, the chairman of the Nigerian Actors Guild, Abuja.

The movie “45minutes” tells the story of a young lady, Zara, who lost her life in her quest for vengeance.

The tragedy leads to the deployment of top operatives of the police who initiate an investigation to unravel the death of the young lady.

The investigation, with its twists and turns, opens a can of worms including high-level intrigues which indict top personalities even as the detectives, against all odds, seek to solve the mystery.

In the course of the investigation, enemies are made, friendship cemented and long-hidden secrets unveiled.

The cast includes Zulu Adigwe, Ayo Emmanuel, Blessing Okereke, Sydney Diala, Umar Faruk Aliu and Arn Eze.

Others are Prince Alvin Ahmed, Rexperfect Chinedu, and Rikki Nwajiofor.

The premiere in Abuja was attended by top artistes such as Bruno Iwuoha, Zulu Adigwe, Enitan Audu, Olayiwola Ismaila, Saminu Jibril, Rauf Sarafadeen Olaiya and Bamidele Bello

Umar Farouk, the producer, said the premiere was just to offer a sneak preview into the movie which showcases the workings of the police and the ordeal they encounter in the discharge of their duties.

He said the movie was produced within the period of three months “with intensive workout”.

“The message is to show to the world that we have some selected members in the Nigeria Police Force who are actually working intensively to better our great nation, Nigeria,” he said. “By the 26th of December, the movie will be out for all Nigerians to view.”

“As a producer of this great job, I am motivated to work on this movie because of the content of the story line. It was highly captivating,” he added.