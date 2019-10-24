AMAA receives over 700 film entries for 2019 edition

Related News

The organisers of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have said they received over 700 film entries for 2019 edition.

The founder of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, revealed this at a media event in Lagos on Thursday.

“I can’t give you a specific figure but the jury told me that we have over 700 submissions this year. I think over 100 nominees and 26 different categories. We had some categories that were endowed by some organisations like the NFVCB Best Nigerian Film,” she told journalists at the gathering.

This year, several awards will also be presented across 26 categories.

She also disclosed that the event which is scheduled to hold on Saturday at the Landmark events centre, in Lagos would be hosted by Lorenzo Menakaya, Lala Akindoju and Funny Bone.

Speaking on the award ceremony, the entertainment executive said the year has been competitive as the continent keeps evolving in filmmaking.

“Though there are more short films than feature films, the competition this year will be intense because no one has any clue about the leading film, this will increase the excitement and fun of the award night,” she said.

Speaking about the Jury, she said that it is made up of ‘time-tested experts’.

Members of Jury this year include Dorothy Wenner, Asantesewa Olatunji, Berni Goldblat, John Akomfrah, Steve Ayorinde, Keith Shiri, June Givanni, Hyginus Ekwuazi, Shaibu Husseini, Ayoku Babu and Filippe Savadogo.

The founder also revealed that Steve Ayorinde returns as the Head of the governing council for the fifth year while Shaibu Husseini returns as the Head, College of Screeners.

Asantewa Olatunji remains the Chairman of the Africa Movies Academy Award.

Ms Anyiam-Osigwe noted that the 2019 edition marks the 15th year anniversary of the award ceremony.

Speaking during an interactive session with the media, she revealed that ” Engaging The Narrative” , the theme for this year, was specifically chosen to inspire practitioners to begin to tell the African story in our uniquely special way “and in our language”.

Africa Movie Academy Awards are presented annually to recognise the excellence of professionals in the film industry.