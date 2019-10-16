Why I married a much older man — Regina Daniels

Related News

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has explained why she married Nigerian politician and business, Ned Nwoko.

The marriage, which was contracted in April, was widely criticised on social media because of the 38-year age gap between the couple.

“I don’t think I could have married someone of my age because I am quite stubborn, very stubborn, my head is not down but with my husband that is not the case because I respect him a lot,” she noted.

The 20-year-old actress revealed this on Monday in a YouTube video interview conducted by Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly called Daddy Freeze.

The interview was conducted in Dubai where the actress is currently holidaying with her husband.

It is also the first time the actress would agree to publicly speak about her marriage.

During the interview, Daddy Freeze also spoke to Mr. Nwoko about his love story with Regina.

He said, “Some people thought I met her (Regina) through her mother. We met, fell in love and got married within three weeks.”

When asked if she was not bothered about the public uproar that trailed her marriage, Regina said, “The only thing I was worried about when he proposed was how I was going to tell my family and not what the public will say or think. I have learned a lot from him. I call him ‘baby’. I used to cook but my husband has stopped me from entering the kitchen because we have cooks and domestic staff.”

The couple also revealed that they both share common interests including a love for swimming.

Mr Nwoko said, “I taught her how to swim and I learnt under 20 minutes. I have taught over 700 people how to swim in the last four years. It is my passion that’s why I’m building a sports university as you might know.”

He also gave a sneak-peek into his private life.

“I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t eat meat or chicken. I am a Muslim, a lot of people don’t know this. I converted when I was schooling in England. I am not religious but I believe in values and ethos that is what should guide everyone’s conscience,” he revealed.

Some background

For many years, Regina was recognised as one of Nigeria’s finest child stars who won many hearts after she starred in ‘Marriage of Sorrow’, at age seven.

She shot into limelight when she featured in a Nollywood movie titled ‘Miracle Child’ in 2010.

She starred alongside popular actors like Ini Edo, Chika Ike and Mercy Johnson in the movie.

Her mum, Rita Daniels, also an actress and chairperson of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, (AGN), nurtured her to fame.

Regina was famous in the Asaba Nollywood caucus but began to command attention especially on social media, after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar appointed her his youth campaign coordinator for Nollywood in January.

Long before she was romantically linked with Mr. Nwoko, the actress had become an internet sensation due to her obsession with state-of-the-art cars and tattoos.

She currently boasts almost 6 million Instagram followers.

Mr. Nwoko has had a long-time affair with the Nigerian entertainment scene having bankrolled some movie projects in the past. The billionaire-politician also financed his wife’s latest movie project ‘The Enemy I know’ which featured musician, Naira Marley.

The movie reportedly gulped N150m.

He served in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

In May 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission withdrew the certificate of return given to Peter Nwaoboshi, his opponent for the Delta North Senatorial District and presented it to him.

Mr. Nwoko, however, lost out on July 16 after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition he filed against the primary election of Peter Nwaoboshi.