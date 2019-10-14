Davido, Flavour feature on ‘Living in Bondage’ soundtrack

Related News

Ahead of the November 8 release of the sequel of Nollywood classic, ‘Living in Bondage’, the producers have unveiled Davido and Flavor as some of the artistes who would feature on the original soundtracks.

‘Living in Bondage’ released 27 years ago did not have original soundtracks of its own.

The sequel which is titled ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ was written by Nicole Asinugo and Chukwudi Obasi.

It features Kenneth Okonkwo, who starred as ‘Andy’ in the original thriller, among other cast members.

Davido’s inclusion in the soundtrack was announced on the official Instagram page of ‘Living in Bondage’.

“Yes, we will be in the super album coming alongside the sequel to ‘Living in Bondage’. We at DMW are excited to lend our voice to the album. You guys should know that new music in an album will come out with the movie in November 2019,” said Davido in a video that accompanied the post.

Flavour also teamed up with Larry Gaaga in ‘Tene’.

The Gaaga-produced song is a mellow track that features Flavour’s distinct vocals.

The movie’s original score is being produced by Larry Gaaga and will feature A-list artistes.

Background

‘Living in Bondage’ was pivotal to the birth of modern-day Nollywood. The two-part drama was directed by Chris Rapu and produced by Kenneth Nnebue and Okechukwu Ogunjiofor.

The film also began the ‘occult theme’ that dominated Nollywood in the 1990s and it starred Kenneth Okonkwo, Ngozi Nwosu and Kanayo o. Kanayo in their breakout roles.

The film tells the story of Andy (Okonkwo) and Merit Okeke (Nwabueze), a young couple facing harsh economic challenges that eventually pushed Andy to join a cult.

Members of the fraternity swore their loyalty to ‘Lucifer’ and killed their loved ones in sacrifices for wealth.

Andy met the demands of the cult and eventually became very rich. however, the nemesis that unfolded became the intrigues that define his ‘Living in Bondage.’

‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’, is Ramsey Noah’s directorial debut and was created by Play Network Africa in conjunction with Native Filmworks.

The movie is co-produced by award-winning producer, Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakurin, and Charles Okpaleke.

It also stars Nancy Isime and Munachi Abii among others.