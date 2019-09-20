Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin read riot act to feuding actresses

Related News

Veteran Yoruba actors, Yinka Quadri and Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin) on Friday said they would not accept ”any act of indiscipline” from feuding actresses, Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin.

The visibly angered actors were reacting to the Instagram spat between Toyin and Lizzy which has lingered for almost a week.

In a joint video broadcast posted on their respective Instagram handles, the actors echoed, ”Enough is Enough. The industry must be protected.”

Mr Latin, who is the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) decried the uncouth attitude of both actresses and expressed disappointment at the constant catfights in their industry.

In the broadcast which was relayed in Yoruba language, Mr Latin, said, ”I had to call Mr Yinka Quadri into this matter because he is like an elder to us. Despite speaking to Toyin and Lizzy independently & intervening as elders they have still continued abusing each other, doing the same thing. Enough is enough. We must protect our industry”.

He added, ”From today, any one of you (Toyin or Lizzy) that posts anything on Instagram, whether positive or negative, the industry will penalise such person. Enough is enough it’s getting out of hand. Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham this is the last warning, if you post anything you won’t like what will happen.”

On his part, Mr Quadri, added, ” We are pleading with all TAMPAN members, youths and begging who have any grievances towards any actor(member) to speak with TAMPAN. We have leadership, we have laws and penalties.”

Background

This is not the first time Yoruba movie ’elders’ would be intervening in the regular catfights among Yoruba actresses.

A few months back, Dele Odule and Yinka Quadri waded in a terrible Instagram spat between Ronke Oshodi-Oke and Lizzy Anjorin.

On Monday, lawyers representing Toyin wrote Lizzy demanding a public apology from her for accusing the former of cyber-bullying.

The rift between both actresses took a different dimension on Tuesday after Lizzy petitioned the Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over a drug peddling allegation levelled against her by Toyin.

Mr Latin addressed the issue on Tuesday.

He said there is little the body (TAMPAN) can do about the feud between the actresses ”because they do not belong to the umbrella body of Yoruba actors”.

His latest remark is somewhat contradictory and fans of both actresses have tackled him in this regard.

As expected, their fans started hurling insults on their respective pages.