Oscar 2020: Nigeria announces selection committee

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has reconstituted a 12-member committee of Nollywood stakeholders, ahead of the 2020 Academy Awards, popularly called The Oscars.

The committee will call for Nigerian entries ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on February 9, 2020.

Comprising old and young Nollywood stakeholders, the newly constituted Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) is headed by pioneer member, Chineze Anyaene, who also doubles as chairman.

Other members include Mildred Okwo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Ngozi Okafor, Charles Novia, Abba Makama, Bruce Ayonote, Ramsey Nouah, Chioma Ude, Shaibu Husseini, Adetokunbo “DJ Tee” Odubawo and CJ Obasi.

Ms. Anyaene told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the team is committed to ensuring that only credible Nigerian films compete at the prestigious Academy Awards.

She said, “We couldn’t make any submissions in previous years due to unavailability of qualifying films, but things are looking hopeful. This is why we are actively working towards having an entry this year. We don’t take this for granted. We hope the committee fulfills its original mandate, which is to give a platform to credible Nigerian films at the Oscars annually.”

Nigeria joined 82 other countries contesting for the ‘International Feature Film’ category at the Oscars in 2014.

This was after approval and subsequent inauguration of the NOSC in February 2014.

The ‘International Feature Film’ category is dedicated to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.

Interestingly, Pidgin English was also considered as a foreign language.

Sadly, Nollywood could not present any film for the Oscars as the few submissions did not meet the basic criteria.

Each year, countries with an approved selection committee may submit one film for consideration for the Foreign Language Film Award Oscar.

Only five films are chosen from all international submissions from which a winner of the International feature Film category is chosen.