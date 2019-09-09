‘Daughters of Chibok’ wins award at Venice Film Festival

pic 2. DSS HANDS OVER 82 CHIBOK SCHOOLGIRLS TO MINISTER OF WOMEN AFFAIRS IN ABUJA
A cross-section of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists who were handed to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls rehabilitation. 02910/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

Kachi Benson’s film, ‘Daughters of Chibok’ has won best virtual reality story at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the film is a story of the April 2014 abduction of 276 female students from Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

Following government negotiations with the terrorists, 107 of them were eventually released. But, 112 remain missing.

The Virtual Reality (VR) documentary, which also had its premiere at the festival, tells the story of Yana Galang, whose daughter was among the kidnapped girls.

‘Daughters of Chibok’ represented Nigeria and Africa, alongside 12 other Virtual Reality (VR) films selected from around the world.

The film’s director, Joel Kachi Benson, in his acceptance speech, said, “With this VR film, all I wanted to do was to take the world to the women of Chibok.

“Who five years after their daughters had been kidnapped, are still living with the incredible pain of their absence.

“I felt it was wrong for us to forget or even doubt and move on,” he said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Benson, who runs a virtual reality film studios, VR360 in Lagos, also shared more thoughts on the award on his instagram page @kachibenson.

He wrote, “I still can’t believe this. It’s like a dream….our VR film #daughtersofchibok won a Lion Award in the VR category of the Venice biennale!!!!! Somebody tell me it’s a dream!!!!”

In 2018, Mr Benson made his first Virtual Reality film, ‘In Bakassi’, a short film that captures the plight of children living with PTSD in Internally Displaced Persons Camps in the North-east region.

(NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.