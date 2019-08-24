New Nollywood political thriller ‘Code Wilo’ hits cinemas

Related News

‘Code Wilo’ a Nollywood political thriller has debuted in cinemas nationwide.

The movie, which was screened to the media at the Ozone Cinemas, Lagos on Thursday, exposes the intricacies in the Nigerian political arena.

It also addresses the themes of election violence, political tension, party politics and the general unease that leads up to the Election Day in Nigeria.

‘Code Wilo’ tells its story using popular talents like Zack Orji, Eucharia Anunobi, Yaw Comedian, Uzo Arukwe as well as fan favorites; Gabriel Afolayan and Kalu Ikeagwu.

The film was produced by Hauwa Allahbura and directed by Mike-Steve Adeleye.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the event, the producer noted that movie touched on themes ranging from ambition, acceptance, betrayal, love, revenge, comedy, and politics

She said the film was inspired by the 2019 elections, ‘Godfatherism’ in the political industry, and the need to portray a strong female character with a political ambition in a movie.

“Code Wilo is a movie that projects some of the happenings in the political arena. It is a movie that tells the story of a political godfather who announces the gubernatorial candidacy of his daughter but she was kidnapped on the same day,’’ the producer noted.

‘Code Wilo’ starts when a South-south High Chief (played by Gbenga Titiloye) in Nigeria is about to announce his daughter (played by Bikiya Graham Douglas) as a candidate contesting for the state’s governorship election.

His past, however, hinders his ambition with an enemy within (played by Gabriel Afolayan).

Also, his first son, who is a serving senator (played by Kalu Ikeagwu) makes life more difficult as he makes a play for his sister’s aspiration.

During an interview, the director, Mr Adeleye, said the movie has a ‘relatable’ storyline that does not just entertain but poses questions which can generate discussions.

Mr Adeleye, who was a movie editor before he ventured into movie directing in 2015, said the shoot was quite challenging because it required some modifications.

He said, “The film addresses some people’s notion about females in politics, the need for our democracy to go back to the core and essence of democracy where the needs of the people come first before anything.

“We shot this film thinking about how to influence the elections and encourage ‘not too young to run’ (bill, now law). Our lead character is in her 30’s, she’s female and she’s running for Governor.”

Mr Adeyemi also explained that the movie is fast-paced thrilling and laced with loads of comic relief.

Actors that featured in the movie include Gbenga Titiloye, Kalu Ikeagwu, Alex Usifo, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji, Eucharia Anunobi, among others.

The cast is a combination of old actors and upcoming actors.

Ikeagwu

Kalu Ikeagwu who played the role of a senator in the movie also spoke about his role in the film.

“There are lots of intrigue in the movie and one of the highpoints of the film was when the politician’s daughter was kidnapped as well as when justice was served. The storyline also reflects some of the happenstances in the Nigerian political arena.

Afolayan

Gabriel Afolayan who played the role of a businessman in the movie expressed his delight when he bagged the role.

“The movie is action-packed, thrilling with no dull moment at all. If you know about politics, this is the movie for you, then the present issue of kidnapping and all of the rest.

The movie also projects suspicion in the political fold, complicatedness, and deceptiveness of politicians,” he noted.

‘Code Wilo’ was shot mainly on location in Bayelsa state with a lot of emphasis placed on the scenic beauty of the state.

Check out the movie trailer below