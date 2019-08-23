Kokomaster Dbanj makes Nollywood debut

Related News

Popular music star, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj has gotten his first Nollywood movie role in Jade Osiberu’s movie titled ‘Sugar Rush’.

The music star is also the executive producer of the project.

Osiberu made this known on her Instagram page when she posted the teaser video that had names of the cast and D’Banj’s song, ‘Cover Me’ playing in the background.

The filmmaker was behind the 2017 romantic comedy ‘Isoken’ as well other indigenous television shows like ‘Rumor Has It’ and ‘Gidi Up’.

Confirmation

Confirming the news, D’Banj announced to fans that his entertainment company will be premiering its first movie scheduled for release on December 2019.

The movie cast includes Toke Makinwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateef, Zack Orji and Bimbo Ademoye.

While details of the film’s storyline are yet to be revealed, the film will reportedly be hitting the big screen this coming Christmas.

Advertisement

The development did not come as a surprise to his fans because back in May 2018 the artiste hinted that this entertainment platform, CREAM, would venture into most movies.

The singer also said that it would afford talented screenwriters the opportunity to showcase their scripts for sponsorship.

CREAM, an acronym for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts, and Music, was founded by the ‘Kokomaster’ in 2016.

Dbanj joins the likes of fellow musicians Davido, 2baba, and Majek Fashek who have featured in Nollywood films in the past.