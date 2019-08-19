‘Nollywood in Hollywood’ presentation event to hold in Lagos

L-R Steve Gukas, Dakore Akande, Ose Oyamendan and Kunle Afolayan at the 2018 edition of Nollywood in Hollywood held at The Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre Complex in Los Angeles
L-R Steve Gukas, Dakore Akande, Ose Oyamendan and Kunle Afolayan at the 2018 edition of Nollywood in Hollywood held at The Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre Complex in Los Angeles

The organisers of ’Nollywood in Hollywood’ will hold a presentation event at Pop Central in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

The initiative is an annual showcase of the best three Nigerian films to the Hollywood film industry, Nigerians in the Diaspora and cinema audiences in Los Angeles, U.S.

Arguably Nigeria’s biggest cultural showcase outside Nigeria, it was founded by the Nigerian-American filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan, and co-presented by O2A Media, Inc.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Oyamendan explained that the event which is set to hold in Lagos for the first time is for select industry guests, partners, and sponsors.

PREMIUM TIMES is a media partner for the event.

’Nollywood in Hollywood’ is being held alongside the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California and the American Cinematheque, operators of the historic Egyptian Theatre.

Highlights include seminars, training programs and networking events.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The inaugural edition was held in March 2018.

It featured the screenings of Nollywood blockbusters ‘Isoken’, ‘93 Days’ and ‘The Bridge’ to packed houses.

Guests at the event included the Hollywood film industry, the foreign media, political, economic and civic leaders in California, celebrities, and Nigerians in the Diaspora. The screenings were held free of charge.

“The idea first came up a few years ago but I was not interested because frankly, I don’t work in Nollywood and I saw no benefit in it for me. But then, the South Africans come to town, put up a show with no Hollywood affiliation and shut down the town.

Since then, productions are flying to South Africa, trainings are flying to South Africa, studios and networks are building facilities there, their actors and filmmakers are here a lot, everyone thinks South Africa is Africa,” Oyamendan, a Hollywood-based Nigerian-American filmmaker noted.

Two Nollywood movies, ‘King of Boys’ and ‘Up North’, were selected for screening at the second edition of Nollywood in Hollywood film showcase which held on March 2019.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.