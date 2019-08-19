‘Nollywood in Hollywood’ presentation event to hold in Lagos

Related News

The organisers of ’Nollywood in Hollywood’ will hold a presentation event at Pop Central in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

The initiative is an annual showcase of the best three Nigerian films to the Hollywood film industry, Nigerians in the Diaspora and cinema audiences in Los Angeles, U.S.

Arguably Nigeria’s biggest cultural showcase outside Nigeria, it was founded by the Nigerian-American filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan, and co-presented by O2A Media, Inc.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Oyamendan explained that the event which is set to hold in Lagos for the first time is for select industry guests, partners, and sponsors.

PREMIUM TIMES is a media partner for the event.

’Nollywood in Hollywood’ is being held alongside the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California and the American Cinematheque, operators of the historic Egyptian Theatre.

Highlights include seminars, training programs and networking events.

The inaugural edition was held in March 2018.

It featured the screenings of Nollywood blockbusters ‘Isoken’, ‘93 Days’ and ‘The Bridge’ to packed houses.

Guests at the event included the Hollywood film industry, the foreign media, political, economic and civic leaders in California, celebrities, and Nigerians in the Diaspora. The screenings were held free of charge.

“The idea first came up a few years ago but I was not interested because frankly, I don’t work in Nollywood and I saw no benefit in it for me. But then, the South Africans come to town, put up a show with no Hollywood affiliation and shut down the town.

Since then, productions are flying to South Africa, trainings are flying to South Africa, studios and networks are building facilities there, their actors and filmmakers are here a lot, everyone thinks South Africa is Africa,” Oyamendan, a Hollywood-based Nigerian-American filmmaker noted.

Two Nollywood movies, ‘King of Boys’ and ‘Up North’, were selected for screening at the second edition of Nollywood in Hollywood film showcase which held on March 2019.