Toyin Abraham remarries, weds colleague Kola Ajeyemi

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has finally confirmed her union with fellow actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Her handlers shared a wedding photo of the couple with a congratulatory message on Instagram on Wednesday.

The post confirmed speculations that the 34-year-old actress had tied the knots with the Abeokuta-based actor.

The couple’s wedding photos filtered in on Wednesday and fans have sent congratulatory messages.

The couple held their introduction in February but never acknowledged the event.

Rather, their fans and family members leaked the photographs on Instagram.

Ajeyemi is one of the popular faces in the Yoruba movie industry and a constant feature in Segun Ogungbe’s movies.

Toyin was previously married to a cross-over Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson.

Their union, which was contracted on July 3, 2013, crashed in August 2015.

It was Toyin who announced that she had filed for a divorce on grounds of infidelity.

Shortly after, she became an item with the embattled filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe.

Toyin and her ex-husband were embroiled in a messy infidelity scandal after her affair with Egbegbe was made public.

Things became heated when Adeniyi found love in the arms of another Yoruba actress, Seyi Edun, who was a close friend of his ex-wife.

In December, Adeniyi caused a mild drama when he took to Instagram to plead with Toyin to sign their divorce papers.

For now, it appears that their lingering divorce is over.

Toyin, who deleted all photos from her Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday, has also welcomed a son.

The child is her first child and the second for her husband who is already a father to a teenage daughter.