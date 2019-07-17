Igbo folklore movie ‘Oka Okoro’ set to premiere in Abuja

Related News

Oka Okoro’, a new feature film on Igbo folklore, is set to premiere at Genesis cinema, Airport Road, Abuja, on July 27.

The 120-minute long film re-enacts two major defining moments in the history of Nenwe, a community in Enugu State.

‘Oka Okoro’ features the likes of Chiwetalu Agu, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Leo-Spider Osuji, and Stan K Amandi.

The producer, Chinelo Uzoigwe, said the film promotes the rich history, culture and heritage of Igbo land.

“The movie is capable of appealing to a wide range of audiences beyond the people of Nenwe, and inspiring a new wave of interest in the conservation of the memories of similar events in Igbo societies, using film.”

Speaking about the idea behind the project, she said, “The objective is to use feature, short and documentary films to promote and preserve indigenous Igbo history and culture that have been overlooked over time and targeting a critical segment of the population – the young and future generations.”

The talented filmmaker also added that ‘Oka Okoro’ is the first in a series of interventions packaged in response to the rapid erosion of Nigeria’s indigenous cultural practices and values.