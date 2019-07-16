Mercy Johnson, Jide Kosoko return to cinemas in ‘The Reunion’

Related News

Nollywood stars, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Jide Kosoko, have featured in a new movie, ‘The Reunion,’ scheduled for cinema release on August 11.

The movie also features an array of Nollywood stars including Lateef Adedimeji, Tana Adelana, Lilian Esoro, Mercy Aigbe, Frederick Leonard, Chigul, Jaiye Kuti, Femi Jacobs, and Steve Onu, among others

The star-studded movie tells the story of four friends from high school who reunite to plan the 50th anniversary of their alma mater.

As a battle of superiority stirs up and issues from the past are re-visited, secrets are revealed that threaten to tear up their seemingly perfect lives.

During a chat with the executive producer of the film, Faith Ojo, at the set of the movie in Ajah, Lagos, she explained that the film highlights the struggles women experience while living up to the expectations of society.

On her assessment of Nollywood, Mrs Ojo explained that the industry has come a long way and can do better if all hands are on deck.

“The Nigerian film industry will become bigger if Nollywood actors throw their weight and support from their fans to make each movie a hit. That way, the producer can make more money to plough back into paying them for more movies.”

“The industry has a lot of prospects and until actors see each project as their personal project, then we may remain where we are,” she added.

She said because the government cannot be held responsible for the development of every sphere of the society, she remains committed to giving more talented young Nigerian actors an opportunity to grow.

Commenting on the creative direction of the movie, the producer and Director, Thomas Odia, said the team was thorough in the casting process as well as the expertise needed to make the film a hit.

Femi Ojo and Faith Ojo Lateef Adedimeji features in the movie Lilian Esoro, Faith Ojo and Mercy Johnson Lilian Esoro and Fredrick Leonard Tana Adelana

“The Reunion stands out because seasoned actors were selected to interpret their roles. Not many people pay attention to the quality of a movie’s cast when it is indeed a key factor in filmmaking. I feel it is high time crew members got recognised for their exceptional creativity, dedication to the job especially on major projects like ‘The Reunion.”

The movie is distributed nationwide by Genesis cinemas.

Check out some behind-the-scenes photos and trailer below