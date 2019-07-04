Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw dismisses Senator Abbo’s apology as insincere

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and embattled senator Elisah Abbo
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and embattled senator Elisah Abbo

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has dismissed the apology offered by the embattled senator, Elisha Abbo, over the assault of a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja as insincere.

The actress who took to her Instagram handle, @k8henshaw, to express her mind on the apology, said it was irrelevant.

“Your supposed apology smacks of arrogance, Elisha Abbo! You said “no matter what she did to me”, what did she do except tell you to take it easy. Your supposed apology is very insincere.” You were caught in your own lie. You went to prepare a robust response and came back with this hogwash of an apology.

“We must as a people see things to a logical conclusion. examples must be made, impunity in any form, from anyone is unacceptable,” she said.

Mr Abbo, at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, apologised to the nursing mother he assaulted at a sex toy shop captured in a viral video.

The senator who represents Adamawa North claimed that he has never been known or associated with assault in the past.

He blamed it on anger and said he was sincerely sorry.

Mr Abbo broke down in tears as he pleaded that Nigerians, men and women should forgive him, added that the backlash he faced so far has taught him a lesson as a private citizen and a public officer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the embattled senator was caught in CCTV where he was assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop and the video went viral.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.