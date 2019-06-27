Naira Marley makes Nollywood debut

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley) has made his Nollywood debut in a new movie titled, ‘The Enemy I know’.

The embattled singer landed the role a little over a week after he regained freedom.

The singer was remanded in prison custody for over a month for alleged internet fraud.

The 30-year-old singer plays a major role in the movie which is being produced by popular actress, Regina Daniels.

The latter, who recently wedded politician, Ned Nwoko, is co-producing the movie alongside her mum, Rita Daniels.

The Daniels are currently shooting at several choice locations around Abuja with some of Nollywood’s biggest names on board.

There are unconfirmed speculations that Mr Nwoko is bankrolling the movie project.

Naira Marley has already shot several scenes. In a particular scene, the singer was spotted chilling on a private jet with several scantily clad models.

Some of the actors on the set include comedian Arole, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Brother Shaggi, Ken Erics, Desmond Elliot, and Tana Adelana.

Check out some behind-the-scenes photos below.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.