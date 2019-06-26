Nigerian actor drowns in swimming pool

Nollywood Actor, Kagho Akpor
Kagho Akpor

A fast-rising Nollywood screenwriter, actor and director, Kagho Akpor, reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at a popular hotel in Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday.

His older brother, Idhebor, also a popular Lagos-based filmmaker, broke the news on Facebook on Wednesday.

Both brothers co-owned a film production company called ‘BCBLUNT Films’.

The deceased was one of the sons of a veteran journalist, Caesar Kagho.

Although the circumstances surrounding his death remain sketchy, multiple reports by his friends on Facebook claim the deceased was at a movie location with other crew members when he fell into the pool.

They said the director might have drowned because he could not swim.

Before his death, the late filmmaker was working on a documentary, titled ‘My Father’s Book.’

The Akpor brothers had worked together on different projects.

They were both nominated as best Cinematographer and Best Script Writer at the 2014 African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) for their short film ‘Living Funeral’.

The film was further screened at various international film festivals, including the Festival de Cannes short film corner.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.