New movie reveals fake lifestyle of Lagos high society

‘The Bling Lagosians’, a new Nollywood movie which reveals the ostentatious lifestyle of Lagos high society, was screened at the Terra Kulture, Lagos, on Tuesday.

With the dress-code tagged ‘Eko for Show’, the premiere was a show-stopper with stars glammed up ready to strut the red carpet.

The movie, which is Bolanle Austen-Peters’ directorial debut, was shot at several luxurious locations across Lagos.

Mrs Austen-Peters is famed for successfully showcasing critically acclaimed stage plays such as ‘Saro the Musical’, ‘Wakaa the Musical’, ‘Fela’ and most recently, the ‘Kalakuta Queens’.

‘The Bling Lagosians’ tells the story of the affluent, brash, flamboyant, audacious and over the top lifestyle of Lagosians. The movie shows the lifestyle of a Lagos family that is presently living in their past glory.

Although they are not as wealthy as they once were, they still want to maintain the lifestyle they used to live. They want to host the talk of town parties, wear the best designers and ride the fastest of cars, even if it means wallowing in debt. This movie is intended to show how people go the extreme to keep up appearances in society.

The producer said the film is simply a story about the fake lifestyles of many Lagosians. Telling this story, Mrs Austen-Peters, said she had to rely on her knowledge of Lagos high society.

“This movie idea came to me by just watching, you know I kinda like to watch a lot. So it’s about my friends, it’s about me, it’s about high society Lagos, lifestyle living large, but in this case, it lampoons the high society; people who pretend to have, but in reality, they don’t have any more and they are struggling to keep up with the Joneses.

“So, it reveals a lot of the fake underbelly of Lagos, a lot of people who pretend to be what they are not. But in doing that, I showcased very, very beautiful homes, fancy cars, and fancy lifestyle. A lot going on and the messages are very, very strong.”

Mrs Austen-Peters revealed that she wanted the film to mirror the reality of her Lagos experience, which the movie trailer shows in detail. It reveals party preparations, showing the robust cast, as they carry out their day-to-day activities.

Her vision for this film is to create something reflective of her experience in Lagos.

The movie tells the story of “The Holloways”, a powerful Lagos socialite circle whose matriarch never disappoints when it comes to flaunting her families’ extreme wealth. She is resolute on having her 51st birthday become the year’s biggest society event – however, things take a turn when her family’s huge debt verges on being exposed.

How will the family cover it up when she is 100 per cent reluctant to cut back on her extravagant lifestyle? This one question the movie attempts to answer.

The trailer reveals the party preparations, showing the formidable cast which includes: Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyeola, Denola Grey, Monalisa Chinda, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Sharon Ooja, Helen Paul, Alex Ekubo and more.

Mrs Austen-Peters had earned accolades when she co-produced her first movie on the deadly Ebola virus, ‘93 Days’.

