Actress Stephanie Linus takes fistula advocacy to Sokoto

Nollywood star, Stephanie Linus, has taken her Obstetric fistula campaign to Sokoto State.

Obstetric fistula is a serious disability that can be experienced by women after childbirth. It is defined as a hole that develops between the vagina and the bladder, resulting in uncontrollable leaking of urine through the vagina.

Her publicist, Adeola Adeyemo, explained that the campaign was particularly important as it not only took place in a region with the highest prevalence rate of fistula in Nigeria.

“It also included meetings with traditional rulers, religious leaders, policy makers, women leaders and other stakeholders who are tasked with creating policies and encouraging lifestyles that directly affect their communities,” she added.

To deliver her advocacy message even better, the actress who is also a UNFPA Ambassador for Maternal Health in West & Central Africa, screened her award-winning movie, Dry, at the gathering.

The movie which has now been translated into Hausa appealed to the local audience.

The awareness campaign also included visits to fistula hospitals where she had discussions with various doctors, nurses, fistula patients, and health workers.

For Mrs Linus, Dry has taken on a life of its own and continues to take her around the world. The education and awareness it delivers to everyone who watches it inspires her to do more.

The film’s theme focuses on the practice of fistula and under-age marriage among young Nigerian women.

The movie, which was released in 2014, featured Liz Benson, Linus, Olu Jacobs, Rekiya Attah and Klint D Drunk.

“Dry is more than just a movie,” she said. “It is a movement, and the plight of the girl child is a cause I must continue fighting for. I’m not slowing down anytime soon.”

Stephanie began acting during her teenage years in 1997 and has featured in over a 100 films to date.

See pictures below: