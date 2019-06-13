Veteran Yoruba movie actor, Fasisi Olabankewin, is dead

Fasasi 'Dagunro' Olabankewin is famous for playing the role of a traditionalist in Yoruba movies Instagram Dagunro olabankewin

A veteran Yoruba actor, Fasasi Olabankewin, is dead.

The deceased, who was famously known as ‘Dagunro,’ died in Osogbo on Thursday after a brief illness.

An actor, Adekola Tijani, broke the news on Instagram.

The actor will be buried in Osogbo on Thursday.

Some of his most recent movies include ‘Kakaki ‘Leku’, ‘Ikilo Agba’, and ‘Inubibi’, released in 2008, 2008 and 2007 respectively.

The late actor, who began acting in Primary 5, celebrated his 50th year on stage on April 26, 2015 at the Blue Roof, LTV 8, Agindigbi, Ikeja, Lagos. It was a well-attended event.

His two sons, Kazeem Iyanda Olabankewin and Jamiu Olabankewin, are also theatre arts practitioners.

The deceased is the seventh Yoruba movie actor who has died in 2019 and the 16th in the Nollywood industry.

