Nigerian actress, Chika Ike, to launch cosmetics line

Film producer and actress, Chika Ike is set to launch her cosmetics line, Chika Cosmetics in August 2019.
She made this announcement on her Instagram handle on Monday.
“I am super excited to announce that Chika Cosmetics will launch August. It’s been over two years of planning, visiting factories and testing products to get the best quality but affordable cosmetics…,” she revealed.
The former model also announced that the cosmestics line will have a range of products like make-up, fragrances and skin-care.
“Chika Cosmeyics will blow your minds away! I can’t wait for the BIG reveal of our first edition BLOOM Edition…”
The actress recently graduated from the Harvard Business School.
