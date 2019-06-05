Nollywood actor Yul Edochie survives ghastly accident

Related News

A popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, survived a ghastly motor accident which occurred along Ore road on Tuesday.

The actor, who is a son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday and described it as a ‘miraculous survival.’

Edochie , who is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Creative & Entertainment Media to the Anambra State governor said he was travelling to eastern Nigeria when the accident occurred.

“I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing100-200km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right.

“I tried to steer it back on track, next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in the gutter. Miraculously, I came out alive with a few cuts and bruises.

“I thank Almighty God for his blessings, I thank our blessed mother Mary and to all the angels sent by God to protect me always, thank you.”

Edochie, who contested for the governorship of Anambra under the aegis of the Democratic People’s Congress in 2017, polled 145 votes and lost to the incumbent.

He shot into limelight in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie ‘Wind Of Glory’.