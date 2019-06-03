BBNaija: Organisers announce season 4 premiere date

Related News

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the fourth season of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, will premiere on June 30 across all DStv packages.

The fourth edition of Big Brother Naija follows the hugely successful past season themed ‘Double Wahala’, which saw the emergence of a pilot and fan favourite, Miracle Ikechukwu, as the winner of N45 million worth of prizes.

This year’s auditions featured an increase in the number of venues across the country from six to eight, with one anonymous housemate, also selected via an exciting and first-of-its-kind online audition.

The excitement for the forthcoming show was further ramped with a hugely popular reunion show with housemates from the previous editions discussing highlights and controversial moments from their time in the house.

This year’s Big Brother Naija will be hosted in Nigeria for the first time since 2006 and is sponsored by Bet9ja.

The first edition was anchored by radio personality, Olisan Odibua, and was staged in Ikeja GRA in Lagos.

Big Brother alumnus, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has also been announced as the host of 2019 edition.