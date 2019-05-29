Baba Suwe arrives Nigeria from U.S. medical trip

Related News

Veteran Yoruba actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, has returned to Nigeria after completing his treatment in the United States.

His colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“Baba Suwe Survived! He made it and near 100% recovery,” Fabiyi, wrote in a statement which he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

His statement read, “Without going into individual details, on behalf of Baba Suwe and his family, I want to thank everyone for playing a vital role. Hopefully, his health restores to full capacity in no distance time, so as to enable him to return to the screen. With tears of joy and gratitude, he sends his sincere heartfelt appreciation to you all.

“This update should be the near-final public information I will be supplying on this matter. I must thank you all (Nollywood Artists, fans and well-wishers especially) for trusting me to give you required updates on this, much valued. I shall lose no time to supply any further or additional vital information if and when needed in the future.”

The 60-year-old actor, who was accompanied by his son Sola, arrived in the U.S. to complete his medical treatment at an unnamed hospital in Rhode Island on April 22.

Fabiyi had earlier revealed that a reverend, Esther Ajayi, footed the actor’s air tickets and that of his son.

The donor, who is the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, C & S (Iya Adura), London, had earlier given the ailing actor N10 million ahead of the trip.

The comic actor, who sank into the background eight years ago, after enjoying the patronage and limelight for decades battled diabetic complications among other ailments before he travelled to the U.S. for comprehensive treatment.

Baba Suwe’s ordeal began in 2011 after he was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed Airport on the suspicion that he ingested cocaine wraps.

During the encounter, the popular comedian was detained for three weeks by the agency, but no drugs were found.

A Lagos High Court subsequently ordered NDLEA to pay the veteran actor N25 million for unlawfully detaining him and to also tender a public apology to him; a ruling the drugs agency appealed.