Nollywood: Butt, breast enhancement can’t make one happy — RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has advised against ‘butt enlargement’ and ‘boob lift, and other artificial body enhancements, saying they cannot guarantee true happiness in life.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the thespian and Lawyer stated this as he took to his IG page to share insightful thought on “Finding True Happiness.”

The admonition is coming at a time when the spate of butt and boob enhancement, especially among celebrities, is increasing.

He wrote: “True happiness comes from knowing who you are (self discovery) and loving yourself, anyone who can live without caring about the validation of others is the one who has found true happiness.

“A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama.

“Having been there, I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes cannot make you truly happy.

“Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities.”

The 58-year-old superstar and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State is a foremost Nollywood actor.

He is acclaimed for his roles in ‘Out of Bounds’, ‘Hostages’, and ‘Diamond Ring’, among other masterpieces.

In 2005, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2016, besides other feats.(NAN)

