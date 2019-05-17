Hollywood’s Lucien Morgan, Omotola, Sobowale, star in ’Shadow Parties’

Related News

A veteran Hollywood star, Lucien Morgan, and Nigerian stars, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Sola Sobowale are some of the actors in a new Nollywood film titled ‘Shadow Parties’.

Lucien, who is best known for his roles in Hollywood hits like, American Werewolf in London and Futures, starred alongside Nollywood stars in the movie.

Magdalena Korpas, Poland-born Paris-based film and stage actress was also featured in the film.

Others in the movie said to have gulped over N100 million are Segun Arinze, Yemi Blaq, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Said Balogun, Sola Kosoko, Rotimi Salami and many others.

Described as a paradox of communal clash, ‘Shadow Parties’ encapsulates the endless political intrigues that would later transform into blood business of arms and ammunition and of course the killings of innocent residents, which is an exposition of reality.

Shadow Parties’ follows the story of Aremu (Ken Erics) who hails from Aje, a town that neighbours Iludun, where his wife, Arike (Toyin Aimakhu) was born.

Known for fratricidal wars, which had claimed the lives of Arike’s parents, the towns were one more time thrown into war after the kinsmen of Aremu decided to burn his wife and child claiming she was an enemy.

This then triggered a reprisal attack from the Iluduns led by Lowo (Yemi Blaq), Arike’s brother.

The producer, Yemi Amodu, explained, ”This is a story on communal clashes; like the issue of the herdsmen. We have so many issues bordered on insecurity in the society that needs to be talked about.

”As a filmmaker, it’s my duty is to help the society. ‘Shadow Parties’ has a lot to do with the society. I’m not just producing films for the fun of it; though we have different themes in the movie.

”There’re drama elements that are entertaining, but the story is didactic enough to teach morals while exposing the dark sides of communal clashes.”

‘Shadow Parties’ was shot in Lagos, Ibadan, Erin Ijesha, Akure and Ekiti.

The movie will screened in Nigerian cinemas after a round of exhibitions at major international film festivals across the world.

The movie which was sponsored by Media Concept Studio, and the latest movie project of the seasoned filmmaker.

