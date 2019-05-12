Why I had my womb removed – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse Ikpe-Etim
Nse Ikpe-Etim

Talented Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, has revealed that she removed her womb to save her life after she was diagnosed with Adenomyosis.

Adenomyosis is a gynaecological medical condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (the endometrium) breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus (the myometrium).

The Nollywood star revealed this while speaking at an event tagged “Conversation with Nse” in Lekki, Lagos penultimate Saturday.

Mrs Ikpe-Etim told the audience that she was diagnosed with the disease in 2016. She said she cried when the doctor said she would have to remove her uterus to live a normal life.

“I was told I couldn’t have kids,” she said to the audience.

“And so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through. And I’m literarily telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe.”

Recalling the moment the doctor told her she would have to remove her uterus to live a normal life, Nse said, “Tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality.

“The ordeal made me fall into depression.

“I didn’t think there was any point anymore because my society taught me that I have to be a mother to be appreciated and every time I went online, I would have one troll or two say ‘you never born? But I’m thankful that that didn’t break me,” she added.

The award-winning movie star, who came into prominence in 2008 for her role in ‘Reloaded’, also revealed that prior to the diagnosis she had wished to have a set of twins and even tried assisted fertility.

Nse is married to her childhood sweetheart, Clifford Sule.

They got married on February 14, 2013, at a Lagos registry.

