Veteran Yoruba actor, Adio Majester, is dead.

He died on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

He was 62.

The organisers of the Yoruba Film and Music Festival broke the news on Facebook on Wednesday.

The once chubby actor had become a shadow of his former self before he died.

The deceased sought the assistance of Nigerians to offset his medical bills. This was about the same time Baba Suwe’s medical condition was made public. Sadly, all his efforts were unsuccessful.

Majester began acting in 1969 and has worked alongside Clarion Chukwura, the late Olumide Bakare, late Sam Loco among others.