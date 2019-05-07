Why I exposed my ex-husband’s sexual problems – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, is still in the news. This time around, she has revealed the reason why she exposed her ex-husband’s alleged sexual disease.

Tonto, 33, made the disclosure while replying a fan who said she was a fan of hers not until she alleged her ex-husband had sexual issues.

Replying, Tonto said, “So a f**king man say(s) I’m on drugs and I can’t use his sexual disease against him?? Ooo pls, honey, I said more. For me, I will drag your life from hell and back until I’m ok!! We all can’t be the same you know.”

Tonto came under fire on social media after she revealed that her estranged husband could not last in bed for more than 40 seconds.

“At the beginning of the relationship, I never suspected him for cheating because he has a sexual problem, a disease, it’s called premature ejaculation. He can’t stay inside a woman for more than 40 seconds,” she said in an explosive interview with Daddy Freeze on Friday.

Meanwhile, like Toke Makinwa, who published a memoir after her dramatic divorce in October 2017, Tonto has also hinted at writing a tell-all about her marriage with her ex-husband.

The movie star has been very outspoken after her failed marriage. Among other allegations, Tonto accused Churchill of being a “Yahoo boy” adding that she once caught him wearing a ‘red pant with red candles and a laptop in a room at night

She also alleged that she fed her mother-in-law while she was married to her son.

