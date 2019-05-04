Tonto Dikeh reacts as Actors Guild threatens sanction

Related News

Tonto Dikeh has reacted after the Board of Trustee (BoT) of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) threatened to sanction her over her continuous outbursts on social media.

“I hope this fastens your sanction from your board!! Stupid fool you have not sanctioned the actresses going to Dubai to open their mouths for old men to poop inside or the ones pushing drugs! Oga shove it up your Ass nigga. If only there was an EMOJI FOR WAKA,” Tonto said in response to the threats.

Ifeanyi Dike, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Actors Guild of Nigeria threatened to sanction the controversial actress if she continues to exhibit bad behaviour, portraying the motion picture industry in a bad light.

This comes as the actress vowed to continue to fight dirty with her ex-husband and father of her son, Olakunle Churchill, because “she has no shame.”

Speaking to Newstimes Africa on Saturday, Mr Dike was quoted as saying, “Tonto Dike is exhibiting bad behaviour that we will no longer condone. What she should realize is that every marriage has its own issue. No one’s marriage is perfect.

“Issues like that is private. It is very unbecoming of her to portray us in a bad light. There are so many actors who have issues with their marriages without getting the public involved. Her actions do not speak well of the industry.

“We are not interested in her private matters; rather we are concerned about her attitude which is rubbing off negatively on other actresses.

“Actions like this portray the industry as having unserious ladies. That is why men are scared of marrying actresses.

“Thank God that we have good examples in the industry. If she is looking for sensation, she should look for something else to use.

Meanwhile Tonto on Friday also revealed the only reason why she might consider getting back with her husband.

She said, “Am I hurt? F*ck yes! (don’t use me then come out to the world and lie on me. Use me and keep walking. Do I want him back? Even he knows the answer, Only maybe to KILL him( which I will never DO cause my baby gonno Holdup on me + I’m better than Murder).”