Nollywood actresses share men, clothes – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that her female colleagues share men and outfits.

The 33-year old actress made this disclosure in an interview with PlusTVAfrica while speaking about rivalry in Nollywood.

“We are all fighting for the same

thing. It’s a circle, we share the same men, the same clothes, the same movies, the same things, so it’s a circle. Why would you want to be friends with someone who wants to take your life?”

The actress who was a guest on Planet TV Africa’s ‘One on One’ talk show, also spoke about her failed music career and her friendship with a popular crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Fielding a question from the show’s host about fake love in the entertainment industry, Tonto said that the trend was enough reason to be discouraged from building friendships in her industry.

She said the intense rivalry springs from the fact that actors in the Nigerian movie industry compete for the same goal.

Controversies

Speaking on some controversies she courted over the years, Tonto said though the negative remarks are ‘frustrating’, they have also proven to be beneficial.

“I am still one of the most talked about. The controversy kept me at that stage where I make money from people. I don’t look for trouble, so when you come at me, especially in a negative way, sometimes it is just so frustrating,” she said.

Movie Quality and Piracy

The actress, who also claimed she is a ‘born again’ Christian, lamented the quality of Nollywood movies being shot recently.

“There is no adrenaline rush when you’re watching Nigerian movies,” she added.

On piracy, Tonto said Nollywood producers now pirate their own movies.

She said, “I once overheard a conversation with a producer who said he would rather pirate his movie than allow pirates’ pirate the movie.

He said, that way, at least if people do not buy the original film they would at least buy the pirated version.”

Barely five months ago, Ayo Makun also revealed that Nollywood is a community where enmity reigns supreme.

He said this on Instagram.

Controversial Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, had also alleged in the past that all actresses were dating and recycling the same men.

She said that she was looking to

leave Nollywood because she was weary of actresses trying to harm her for taking their boyfriends.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.