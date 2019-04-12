Femi Adebayo, Eucharia Anunobi, others star in new movie ‘Jumbled’

Nollywood stars Femi Adebayo and Eucharia Anunobi have featured in a new movie titled ‘Jumbled’.

The film was directed by Saheed Apanpa.

Other established actors like Wale Ojo, Beverly Naya, Lilian Esoro, Kenneth Okoli and Frankincense Eche-Ben also feature in the film.

The movie tells the story of a young girl in her early thirties who keeps having her heart broken until she finally meets the “perfect” man, only to find out he may just be the worst of them all.

Things take a more dramatic turn as it seems everything is falling out of place and Damilola tries at all cost to patch things up. But will he succeed or will things completely fall apart?

The movie attempts to answer several questions that bother around genotype compatibility, infidelity and finding love against all odds.

The cast and crew were introduced to the media at an exclusive screening which held at the Silverbird Cinema, Yaba, Lagos on Thursday.

The producer, Bami Gregs, told the gathering that the cast was a deliberate blend of old and new Nollywood practitioners

Speaking about the movie’s plot, the producer explained that the script was well researched and written to cater to the Nigerian film audience.

“This movie script is a product of over two years. I kept going back, readjusting it until I felt it was good enough to be produced by me,” she said.

“I’ll say it’s a real-life story that almost happened to me but I became very creative about it and decided to turn it into a cinema movie.”

Jumbled is currently showing in Nigerian cinemas nationwide.

See the trailer and photos from the media screening below:

