Toke Makinwa makes acting debut in ‘Makate Must Sell’

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

On-air Personality (OAP), Toke Makinwa, has made acting debut in a comedy movie, ‘Makate Must Sell.’

The movie, directed by Don Omope, is a collaboration of Filmone Distribution, Screenart, See Fam and Ahh entertainment, is set to be hi cinemas on May 3.

It is not clear yet if Makinwa played principal role in the new movie.

Meanwhile, teaser for the film shows the OAP interpreting a role different from her real-life personality.

Popular Nollywood stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Akan Nnani, Josh 2 funny, Wofai Fada, Daniel Etim Effiong, Greg Ojefua, and Charles Okocha also featured in the movie.

Other stars include ace artistes ‘Chigul’ and Nedu, among others.

Makinwa, a TV presenter and author of controversial book “On Becoming”, had recently announced also that she was venturing in to music.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.