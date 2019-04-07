Actor Leo Mezie down with kidney ailment; seeks assistance

Related News

Popular Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie, is currently down with a kidney ailment.

Earlier in July 2016, word got out that the actor was down with kidney-related disease.

The news came barely a month after popular Nigerian music producer, OJB Jezreel, passed on. The latter died three years after he underwent a kidney transplant.

In 2016, Leo Mezie shared his account details and welcomed contributions while his colleagues rallied round to raise the over 60,000 pounds required to carry out a transplant.

But they were only able to raise N1.2 million in one month; a far cry from the total sum required. Mezie would later announce that Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries sponsored his medical trip and treatment in London.

He also announced that he was advised not to go for a transplant.

In a new development, the actor, who became popular after his role in the 2003 movie, ‘Labista’, has said he currently needs N20 million to undergo a kidney transplant as soon as possible.

Tony Mezie, the actor’s younger brother, confirmed the development in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday in Lagos.

He said, “Leo is currently receiving dialysis treatment at a Lagos hospital. The ailment resurfaced when he went to the United Kingdom for checks last year. A relapse occurred about 11 months ago and we are doing our best to ensure that he gets urgent medical attention.

“He undergoes dialysis thrice a week, and one session cost about N45, 000. Leo needs a minimum of N20m to undergo treatment and transplant.”

Tony also informed this newspaper that the Actors Guild of Nigeria is spearheading his brother’s fundraiser.

He also added that the general overseer of Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta state, Jeremiah Fufeyi, a prophet, donated N3 million towards his brother’s medical treatment on March 31.

He said the cleric made the donation at an event in his church.

Nollywood actors, Chinwe Owoh, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and AGN president, Emeka Rollas, were present at the occasion.

Tony also said donations can be made to his brother through his personal GTBank account with number 0125346916.