Comedienne Helen Paul dedicates Ph.D to Mum, says she was born out of rape

Superstar comedienne and media personality, Helen Paul, revealed she was “born out of rape” in a heartfelt appreciation message to her mother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveals that Paul, who bagged a doctorate degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos on Thursday, shared a tear-jerking Ode to her mother on her instagram page @itshelenpaul.

On Friday she wrote, “I HELEN PAUL dedicate this to my mum, you gave birth to me out of rape, they told you I wouldn’t amount to anything.

“I grew up hearing from family members; being called a “Bastard” and each time I asked you, you said `Olorun lon wo omo were, Olorun ma wo e’.

“Meaning God watches over the child of a mad person, he’d watch over you.

“Mummy I want you to know I love you, I might not buy you Benz now because I don’t have a `Pant’ yet but this certificate will amount to something great.

“They say fame is nothing but Grace is everything and I pray for grace in everything I do.

“I’m not a Cele member but Late Oshofa gave me the name and everything Late Oshofa said about Helen Paul is coming to pass.

“I dedicate this to every mother, may God make you strong enough to survive and enjoy the fruit of your labour,” she wrote.

Paul, who is currently the first Stand-up comedian to have a PhD, has worked as both a freelance and full-time presenter at several media houses in Nigeria; she presently hosts ‘Jara’ on Africa Magic.

She broke out as a naughty comic character on a radio programme known as “Wetin Dey” on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos, and popularly known on the programme as “Tatafo” – a witty kid.

She is a recipient of several awards including the 2012 African Film Awards, 2012 Exquisite Lady of the Year Award, 2014 Female TV Presenter of the Year.

She has also won TV Presenter of the Year (Jara, Africa Magic), 2014 Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards (NBMA) – Outstanding TV Presenter (Female) (Entertainment/Talk Show).

