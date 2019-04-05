Mr Ibu debunks report he is down with stroke

Related News

Popular Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, a.k.a Mr Ibu, has debunked news reports which say he is currently down with stroke.

In a video published on Instagram on Thursday night, the 56-year-old actor, who is seen embracing his wife, said he is hale and hearty.

He also expressed disappointment over the ’wicked rumours’ and added that he has handed the rumour peddlers to God.

He said, “Oh God! People are saying that I have stroke that I am down with stroke, why? How can you announce somebody’s sickness and you have many, you don’t even announce one. I don’t have any stroke please. This is my wife, my humble wife. Well, we hand over everything to God.”

Earlier, on Thursday, there were reports tha the comedian was hit by a mysterious stroke shortly after he returned from a recent trip to Owerri, Imo State.

It was also reported that the comedian is being taken care of by an undisclosed traditional doctor and is responding to treatment.

The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas was also quoted as saying that the Enugu State-born actor is fast recovering.

The actor, who recently announced that he was working on a movie project with Hollywood comic actor, Eddie Murphy, has been away from social media since late last year.