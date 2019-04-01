How I view feminism — Genevieve Nnaji

Related News

Celebrated Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has shared her thoughts on feminism and what it means to her.

The award-winning actress aired her views when she spoke at the London School of Economics Africa Summit on Sunday.

It is also the first time the popular actress would publicly acknowledge being a feminist.

“My own feminism is just human rights. I’m a woman who has rights to her own choices; I can do whatever I want whenever I want. It’s just that simple if I were a man it would be the same thing,” Nnaji said.

“At the end of the day I was born alone, I’m going to die alone, I breathe alone. So I definitely have the right to how I want to live my life, and as a woman, the fact of the matter is no one needs to tell me otherwise.”

The conversation was moderated by film curator and brains behind Beyond Nollywood, Nadia Denton.

The 39-year-old actress also spoke about the importance of telling our stories ourselves because Nollywood is blessed with many original stories.

British fashion designer of Ghanaian descent, Ozwald Boateng, known for his trademark twist on classic British tailoring, also spoke at the gathering.

The Summit is an annual two-day conference that showcases Africa’s contributions to the world.

It also featured panel discussions on social topics such as financial inclusion, African unity, and promoting renewable energy in Africa.