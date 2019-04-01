How I view feminism — Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji fielding questions from film curator, Nadia Denton at the gathering on Sunday in London (Photo Genevieve Nnaji Instagram).
Genevieve Nnaji fielding questions from film curator, Nadia Denton at the gathering on Sunday in London (Photo Genevieve Nnaji Instagram).

Celebrated Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has shared her thoughts on feminism and what it means to her.

The award-winning actress aired her views when she spoke at the London School of Economics Africa Summit on Sunday.

It is also the first time the popular actress would publicly acknowledge being a feminist.

“My own feminism is just human rights. I’m a woman who has rights to her own choices; I can do whatever I want whenever I want. It’s just that simple if I were a man it would be the same thing,” Nnaji said.

“At the end of the day I was born alone, I’m going to die alone, I breathe alone. So I definitely have the right to how I want to live my life, and as a woman, the fact of the matter is no one needs to tell me otherwise.”

The conversation was moderated by film curator and brains behind Beyond Nollywood, Nadia Denton.

The 39-year-old actress also spoke about the importance of telling our stories ourselves because Nollywood is blessed with many original stories.

British fashion designer of Ghanaian descent, Ozwald Boateng, known for his trademark twist on classic British tailoring, also spoke at the gathering.

The Summit is an annual two-day conference that showcases Africa’s contributions to the world.

It also featured panel discussions on social topics such as financial inclusion, African unity, and promoting renewable energy in Africa.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.