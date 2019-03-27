Veteran Yoruba actor, Alabi Yellow, down with stroke

Veteran Yoruba movie actor, Alabi yellow . Photo GTV.NG
Famous Yoruba actor, Dayo Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, has suffered a partial stroke.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, comedian Jigan Babaoja of ‘Sho Mo Age Mi’ fame, announced that his foundation would visit the actor and see to his speedy recovery.

It was gathered that the 62-year-old actor’s health deteriorated after his wife passed on recently.

The news of the actor’s ill health came as a surprise because he featured in Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie, ‘Mokalik’ and did not show any signs of illness.

Over four decades after his debut as a professional actor, the actor is one of the most recognisable faces in the Yoruba movie industry.

Aside from acting, he is also the author of a Yoruba literature book, ‘A Ba Oko Ku’ which has been included in the curriculum for pupils in junior secondary school.

It was also revealed in a viral online video that the veteran actor lives in a one-room apartment with his aged mother in Ikorodu, Lagos. The frail actor could be seen seated on a chair while his room was being filmed.

News of his poor health is coming weeks after his colleague, Ojo Arowosoge, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, sought public help over an unknown ailment.

