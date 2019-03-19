Kunle Afolayan screens ‘Mokalik’ in Lagos

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has held a media screening of his latest movie, ‘Mokalik’ (Mechanic) in Lagos.

It held on Tuesday at the Filmhouse theatre, Twin-Waters, Victoria Island.

Nigerian pop singer, Simi, secured her first acting role in the film alongside Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre.

‘Mokalik’ also features other prominent actors like Femi Adebayo, Charles Okocha, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji.

Comic actors like Wale Akorede (Okunu), Ayo Ogunshina (Papa Lolo) and Dayo Akinpelu (Alabi Yellow) also star in the movie.

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Afolayan, the movie is set in an automobile repair workshop (mechanic village).

It follows the career of an 11-year-old boy, Jaiye, from the middle-class suburbs who spends the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop in order to view life from the other side of the tracks.

When his father arrives to take him home, Jaiye has to make up his mind if he wants to return to school or take on his apprenticeship full time.

The filmmaker told guests the movie was shot on Canon EOS C300 Mark II, with a range of Canon Cine lenses.

He said the film was his interpretation of an intriguing story of love and ambition.

“MOKALIK is an ambitious film project that tells a story which is unique and relevant to our society. It beautifully highlights diversity while distinctively addressing the issues around choice. This was why I chose to situate life’s happenstances in a typical Nigerian mechanic workshop.”

Guests at the event also witnessed the launch of a video competition for cinematographers in Nigeria.

Representatives of Canon said the competition is aimed at enabling and inspiring cinematography talent in Africa.

