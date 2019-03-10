How Nigerian celebrities faired in 2019 general elections

Related News

The entertainment industry has recorded its own fair share of performance in the ongoing governorship and house of assembly elections in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two out of the five Nigerian celebrities that sought elective positions have emerged successful at the polls.

Prominent artistes like Olubankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington, Emeka Ike, Desmond Elliot, Freedom ‘Mr Jollof’ Atsekpoyi and Shina Peller were vying for several legislative positions during the polls.

Nollywood star, Elliot, who was a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was re-elected in the Surulere constituency l Lagos State House of Assembly on Saturday.

Also, entertainment businessman, Peller, was announced winner of the Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/ Iwajowa and Kajola Federal Constituency seat in Oyo State on Feb. 23.

Meanwhile, singer and actor, Banky W, and social commentator, Mr Jollof, who contested for House of Representatives seats in Eti-Osa Constituency and Warri Federal Constituency were not so lucky, as they both lost.

Banky W contested under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) and was commended for his tenacity in spite being a first-timer.

Mr Jollof contested under the Africa Action Congress (AAC).

However, elections for Okigwe South Federal Constituency, where actor Ike contested under the Young Progressives Party (YPP), have been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

(NAN)