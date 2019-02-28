International Women’s Day: Tonto Dikeh to host 10 ordinary Nigerian women

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh
Popular Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has announced plans to host 10 ordinary Nigerian women to some luxury come March 8.

Ms Dikeh disclosed this on her Instagram page on Thursday, saying that the event would be in commemoration of the 2019 Women’s Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. It is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights.

After the Socialist Party of America organised a Women’s Day on February 28, 1909, in New York, the 1910 International Socialist Woman’s Conference suggested a Women’s Day be held annually.

The theme for the 2019 International Women’s Day is #BalanceforBetter.

Ms Dikeh, who has over three million followers on Instagram, has promised to make the day great for the chosen women.

According to her, the event which has the title, “10 women with Tonto’’ will treat women to a lunch date, makeovers, shopping, heart to heart talk, amongst others.

The celebrity said the event aimed at hosting women from all walks of life, ranging from food vendors, market women to the least woman in the society.

“The Tonto Dikeh Foundation plans to give start-up funds to the 10 women for their businesses,’’ she wrote.

Ms Dikeh added that the event also aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in the society.

The celebrity called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the planned event.

(NAN)

