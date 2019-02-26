Baba Suwe gets N10 million lifeline ahead of foreign medical trip

Related News

Ailing Yoruba actor, Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe, has received N10 million ahead of a planned foreign medical trip.

An actor, Yomi Fabiyi, announced that a reverend, Esther Ajayi, made the donation which was facilitated by a popular Yoruba filmmaker, Gbenga ‘Bayowa’ Adewusi.

The donor is the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, C & S (Iya Adura), London.

Her donation is coming two days after he was admitted into the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on the directives of the Health Minister, Isaac Adewole.

“She offered to support with 10 million naira and his flight ticket to support whatever Baba Suwe had gathered in order to get medical assistance quickly.

“She spoke to Baba Suwe and prayed for him. Early on Monday morning, she fulfilled her promise,” Fabiyi announced.

Fabiyi also announced that the ailing actor would be flown overseas to further treatment.

He said, “We shall lose no time to facilitate his trip abroad at the instance of medical experts in LUTH working tenaciously on getting Baba Suwe a huge recovery to enable him to fly for that long haul with little or no risk.”

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday also donated N1 million to support Baba Suwe’s medical expenses. The donation was made through the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris.

About 48 hours after the news of Baba Suwe’s ill health gained public attention, Fabiyi told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that over N1 million had been donated by fans and some of his colleagues.

Some of the early donors in the movie industry, according to Fabiyi, are Iyabo Ojo, Liz Anjorin, Sho Mo Age Mi star, Jigan, Kazim Adeoti of Adekaz films and Razak Abdullahi of Corporate pictures.

The comic actor, who sank into the background eight years ago, after enjoying patronage and limelight for decades, is battling diabetic complications among other ailments.

Baba Suwe was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in 2011 on the suspicion that he ingested cocaine wraps.

During the encounter, the popular comedian was detained for three weeks by the agency, but no drugs were found.

A Lagos High Court subsequently ordered NDLEA to pay the veteran actor N25 million for unlawfully detaining him and to also tender a public apology to him; a ruling the drugs agency appealed.